Agri Minister commits to finding market for crop farmers produce

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Minister of Agriculture Alexis Jeffers has committed to provide similar assistance to crop farmers as was done for fishermen, who are benefiting from an agreement between the Department of Fisheries and a large private sector entity.

Under the agreement, RAMS Supermarket has committed to purchase 1000 pounds of pot fish on a weekly basis from the Department.He said the decision by RAMS is a “step in the right direction”.

“We could have only done that because we have been doing what is necessary to provide our fisher folks with the necessary stimulus packages to let them go out and ply their trade as they should,” the Minister noted.The Government is now seeking to have a similar position for crop farmers, who oftentimes are left with products that are overpriced and wasted.

