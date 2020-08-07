Agriculture at work in Nevis impresses Federal Ministry official

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 05, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Mr. Ron Dublin-Collins, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts, is describing a visit to the agricultural sector on Nevis as an eye opener.The permanent secretary was in Nevis on July 28, 2020, at the invitation of Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis island Administration (NIA), who also holds the portfolio as Minister of Agriculture in the Federal Government, to see agriculture at work, and to forge a greater partnership in the sector moving forward.

“Today’s visit has been most informative. The insight has been deep, and I am highly inspired.“I think that we have been able to see agriculture at its best in Nevis, and to see how Nevis has been able to deal with a number of the challenges and we can have that sharing of experiences on both islands, and the closer collaboration to ensure that we achieve the mandate that is given to our Federal minister for both islands.

