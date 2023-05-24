Agriculture Ministry Increasing Veterinarian Capacity To Enhance Livestock Sector

Hon. Samal Duggins, continued his second in a series of meetings with Livestock farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector on Thursday, 11th May 2023 in the Large Conference Room at the Department of Agriculture.

During the meeting, the Acting Permanent Secretary revealed that the Ministry has been working persistently to give farmers improved access to veterinary services. He then announced that the Department of Agriculture will soon receive assistance from two Veterinarians who are expected to arrive on island before the end of the second quarter and will be tasked with the surveillance, prevention, treatment, and control of animal diseases.

Mr. Flemming said, “I am happy to announce that after consultations in December, Livestock farmers will be able to receive veterinary care for their animals as early as this month. Two veterinarians have been hired and the first is expected to arrive from Trinidad on May 23rd 2023, while the other from St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to arrive in St. Kitts by the end of June.”