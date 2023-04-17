Agriculture officials stress the importance of training farmers to utilize post-harvest handling practices

Post-harvest handling practices improve agricultural production, prevent losses and add value to agricultural products. With this in mind, officials from the Ministry of Agriculture said that it is extremely important for farmers to be trained to utilize post-harvest practices.

This was highlighted in the April 12 Edition of Infocus by Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Miguel Flemming, who noted that post-harvest practices play a very important role in crop production as it determines the final product’s quality.

“There is a section in agriculture that we call post-harvest practices and I think there is a need to train farmers in post-harvest, so, how you handle the food from the time you harvest it to when you deliver it to the marketing unit or the buyers,” said PS Flemming. “So, post-harvest handling is something that we need to really look at, and processing as well, because sometimes we overproduce but the market is not readily available and there is a need to organize agriculture.”