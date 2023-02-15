Agriculture PS addresses concerns of Bourryeau Market Vendors

Vendors of the Bourryeau Community Strip were given the opportunity to share their concerns with Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Miguel Flemming during a meeting held at their stalls in Bourryeau on Tuesday, 7th February 2023.

During a brief interview with the Ministry’s Media and Communication team, the Acting Permanent Secretary pledged his support on behalf of the Ministry to ensure that the vendors can comfortably ply their trade at the Bourryeau Strip (adjacent Fraites’ Bakery).

“We are here today with the vendors from bureau vending strip and the ministry of agriculture is committed to ensuring that persons are able to ply their trade in a comfortable manner. We discussed some of the issues that are currently being faced by the vendors to see how we can rectify them in a quick manner so that we can see that the investment that has been made is fully utilized and persons can truly benefit.