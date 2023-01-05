Aircraft crash victims rescued by fisherman

PASSENGERS of a twin-engine aircraft, which departed the RLB International Airport yesterday (Jan. 3) and had crash landed some 17 miles of the Turks and Caicos Airport, are reportedly safe after being rescued by a fisherman.

According to a media statement from the St. Christopher Air and Seaports Authority, the flight departed the RLB International Airport for the Turks and Caicos Islands and had made an emergency water landing at about 11:00 a.m. off Salt Cay.

The agency disclosed that there were four occupants of the flight with three being nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis and the other from Costa Rica.

However, a statement from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force informed that its officers, along with officials from the Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies, the Fire Department and Emergency Services were engaged in a search and rescue operation off the coast of Grand Turk following calls of a plane crash.