Alarm bells ringing in Guyana over forged US COVID-19 results

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

HEALTH Officials in Guyana are said to have launched an investigation to ascertain how Guyanese passengers travelling to that country had gained COVID-19 certificates which have proven to be fakes.

Capitol News in Guyana has reported that a passenger who travelled from New York had provided a fake certificate to gain entry and did not have to undergo stringent tests to gain entry to flights.Like St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana is asking for a negative PCR test before passengers could gain entry into the country.

However, in its Friday (Nov. 13) news report, Capitol News stated that one passenger who travelled with the alleged fake document tested positive after he gained entry into Guyana. That passenger reportedly travelled on an Eastern Airline Flight from the United States on November 2.

