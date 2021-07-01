Alexandra Hospital implements new procedures amid COVID-outbreak in the Federation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS June 30, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Alexandra Hospital in Nevis has implemented new measures and guidelines for its day to day operations in light of the current outbreak of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis.Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) informed of the changes at the island’s main medical facility during his monthly press conference on June 29, 2021.

“Regarding persons with respiratory illnesses, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms, you are to remain where you are and call the respiratory checkpoint at 665-5473.“Do not go to the hospital, call 665-5473. Your information will be taken on the phone and you will be given the necessary instructions.“Persons who have life-threatening emergencies and need the ambulance should call 469-3333. Recall that the 469-3333 was a new number, new initiative that we put in place to better serve those having emergency needs and requiring the ambulance.

