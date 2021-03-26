Alexandra Hospital installs, commissions state-of-the-art chemistry analyzer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 25, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) purchased a new state-of-the-art US$59,000 VITROS XT 3400 chemistry analyzer for the Alexandra Hospital’s Lab to assist in the speedy delivery of health care on the island.Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Health said at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room on March 24, 2021, the new piece of equipment which has been installed and commissioned replaces an older model which broke down.

“We acquired it last year but it has now been commissioned and the reason for delay was the fact that the technicians couldn’t come at the time because of the COVID situation…if you were wondering as I am wondering what a chemistry analyser does? It is used to test blood chemistries which include blood glucose, cholesterol, liver and renal functions.The Health Minister noted that the new piece of equipment was important because the Lab was forced to send tests to St. Kitts for analysis.

