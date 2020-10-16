All 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Kitts & Nevis recovered

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

All 19 cases of COVID-19 have recovered reported Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, during the October 14 National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing.“At present, we would have reported 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and it’s with much joy I update you that all the cases have recovered,” she said.

Dr. Laws stated that St. Kitts and Nevis has continued testing and at present, the main focus is on the returning nationals. She said that 2670 persons have been tested to date.The Federation will continue receiving nationals. Between April 24, 2020, and October 14, 2020, the total number of nationals returning to the Federation is 463.