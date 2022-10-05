All frontline workers to receive honorarium…says PM Drew

In keeping with the promise made during the elections campaign, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that all frontline workers who did not benefit from the last honorarium would be in receipt of same.

This comes as Cabinet has approved the payment to public workers who provided their skills during the pandemic.

Confusion reigned earlier this year when a leaked list showed that heads of various agencies on the Task Force had received a one-off payment in varying amounts.

Two government ministers were included on that list.

Now the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Government is keeping its promise to have all payments made to those from the bottom all the way to the top of the ladder.