All Government Offices To Close At 1:00PM Due To Impending Tropical Storm Laura

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 21, 2020 (SKNIS)

All Government offices have been advised to close today, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 pm following a decision made by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, representatives of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the St. Kitts Met Office, in light of Tropical Storm Laura, which is forecast to impact the Federation whether directly or indirectly within the next nine hours.

Persons are asked to take opportunity of the early closure to return home and prepare themselves and their households for Tropical Storm Laura.Tropical Storm Laura is expected to bring storm force winds, moderate to heavy rainfalls, accompanied by thunderstorms, with the potential for flash flooding. All motorists and pedestrians should take the necessary precautions.

Persons residing in vulnerable areas should keep themselves advised of the changing situation and make every effort to keep themselves safe.All essential workers are expected to function as normal.Citizens and residents are encouraged to stay informed to the weather updates provided by the Met Office and NEMA.