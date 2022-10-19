All inbound passengers to St. Kitts and Nevis required to complete online Immigration and Customs ED form prior to arrival to avoid bottleneck

All inbound passengers to St. Kitts and Nevis, nationals and non-nationals alike, are required to complete the online Immigration and Customs Electronic Declaration Form to avoid lengthy processing delays upon arrival at the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts and the V. W. Amory International Airport in Nevis.

Immigration officials report that international travellers spend less time transitioning through the local airports by using the online feature at www.knatravelform.kn. However, many incoming passengers do not take advantage of the modern system and often get frustrated having to fill out paper forms upon arrival at the airport.

The online entry form was introduced in 2021 to facilitate the paperless entry of arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.