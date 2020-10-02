All manufacturing plants opened: Prime Minister Harris pledges government support

Basseterre, St.Kitts, October 1, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The careful management of the Covid-19 pandemic has allowed St. Kitts and Nevis to gradually reopen all sectors of the economy from agriculture to manufacturing with very satisfactory results, according to Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris. “All our manufacturing plants are opened and over 84 per cent of all employees willing to work are back on the job,” said Prime Minister Harris on Thursday October 1, at his monthly Press Conference held at the NEMA Conference Room.

“Across the eight export manufacturing plants, 879 persons are back on the job,” noted Dr Harris. “Jaro Ltd has 205 of its employees back on the job. Jaro is the largest employer in the export manufacturing enclave, and it is followed by API Harowe (St. Kitts) Ltd which has 198 persons having returned to work.” According to the Honourable Prime Minister.

