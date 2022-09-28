All-Round Nabi leads Tallawahs to qualifier 2

The Jamaica Tallawahs will head to Qualifier 2 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) following a comprehensive defeat of the Saint Lucia Kings in the Eliminator.

The Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and opted to field first, and they took full advantage of that decision with a disciplined bowling display.

The Tallawahs were never made to feel comfortable and but for some late order hitting from Mohammed Nabi they would have struggled to post a defendable total.

However, their 148 proved more than enough as the Tallawahs produced a fantastic display in the field.

Mohammed Nabi followed up his fireworks with the bat with some exceptionally parsimonious bowling to lead the Tallawahs to victory.

Earlier the Kings had restricted the Tallawahs to a paltry 29/2 in the PowerPlay as Matthew Forde and Alzarri Joseph bowled exceptional lengths.