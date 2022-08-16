All students of the CFBC to receive free tuition under Prime Minister Dr. Drew-led administration

Come the new academic year 2022-23 and going forward, students attending the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) will receive free tuition.

Speaking at the Swearing-in ceremony of his Cabinet of Ministers on August 13, 2022, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew underscored that education is the key to our children’s development and success.

“My brothers and sisters, we also heard the cries of students whose parents could not afford to pay the costs for them to attend our Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. These hardships were primarily caused by the removal of funding and training programmes like REACH, which was initiated by the SKNLP administration back in 2014 but was discontinued by the former government,” Prime Minister Drew said.