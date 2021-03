Basseterre,St.Kitts March 29 2021 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE have informed that a man, who resides in the District ‘B’ area, was charged on Wednesday (Mar. 24) for allegedly committing two offences of a sexual nature.

According to a police communiqué, he was formally arrested and charged for the following offences: Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, which was committed on Saturday, March 7, 2020; and Indecent Assault, which was committed between Tuesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 31, 2020.

READ MORE>>