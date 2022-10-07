Allister Williams Seconded to Sugar Mas 51

Mr. Allister Williams, former chairman of Carnival, has joined the Sugar Mas 51 Secretariat as of October 3, 2022. Mr. Williams was seconded from the Ministry of Tourism, where he has served as Executive Director specializing in organizing the annual St Kitts Music Festival.

The name Allister Williams has become indelibly imprinted on the growth and development of the modern Carnival landscape of St Kitts and Nevis. His longstanding track record as a leader has earned him the distinction of being the only person to have served the National Carnival Committee as Chairman and CEO simultaneously. He was the voice and face of Carnival with a stellar portfolio dating back to 1986 when he joined the National Carnival Talented Teen Sub Committee.