Ambassador of the United Kingdom of the Netherlands to St. Kitts and Nevis pays courtesy call on Acting Premier Jeffers

Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Acting Premier of Nevis, welcomed His Excellency Sandor Marnix Raphaël Varga van Kibéd en Makfalva, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of the Netherlands to St. Kitts and Nevis when he paid a courtesy on September 08, 2022.

Mr. Jeffers who represented Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis apologized for his absence while describing the Nevis and St. Kitts as the best place in the west.

“I do believe that we as a small country represent the best that can be found in the western hemisphere but I’m pleased to welcome you and I’m happy that you are here today where we can have some discussions about various things, I’m sure.

The Acting Premier stated that he was aware of the Netherland’s engagement in various areas of mutual interest including industry, agriculture and training all of which are of importance to the overall development of both countries and their people.

“We believe we have a role to play…but it starts with us definitely ensuring that we have the necessary resources and the necessary skill sets here in the Federation, to propel our country forward,” Mr. Jeffers said.