American benefactor donates to Nevis community

An American benefactor who has made it her business to contribute to the wellbeing of the Nevis community is urging others to help make the world a better place.

Mrs. Janie Busbee, founder of Mother to Mother, a non-profit charitable organisation based in Nashville, Tennessee, made the appeal on December 31, 2022, at the Cotton Ground Community Centre, one of two donations to the Nevis community.

“I think so many people go through life and are just focused on themselves, and we all help our family members or we have a best friend who we could rely on, and I think if we lived like everybody was our mother or our best friend and when we all help each other the world would be such a better place.

“It’s so hard out there; and I ran into a lady at the grocery store and I bought her a few things and she started crying and said ‘Can I hug you?’ and I said, ‘Yes please’ like it’s just so much better when we get together. So just be kind to each other, help each other and we will all be better.