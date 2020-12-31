American tourist convicted, fined US$1,777

Basseterre,St,Kitts December 31 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A tourist, 33-year-old George Mc Cumisky of Texas, United States of America, was yesterday (Dec. 30) convicted and fined for breaching his quarantine conditions.

Mc Cumisky was charged after he deliberately left his quarantine facility and went to the airport to board a flight.Police said that on Saturday (Dec. 26) Mc Cumisky called a certified taxi operator using a fake name and left the hotel without properly checking out. The SSU, after receiving that information, responded appropriately and found the man in the departure lounge at the R. L. B. International Airport.

Following his appearance in Court, the American was fined $4,800 (US$1,777) to be paid forthwith or spend six months in prison.Mc Cumisky, who recently tested negative twice for COVID-19, paid the fine and was set to leave the Federation yesterday afternoon.

