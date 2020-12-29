American tourist to be charged for breaching COVID-19 protocols

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AN American tourist, who is a recovering COVID-19 patient, will soon know his fate when criminal charges would be preferred against him for attempting to leave the Federation after deliberately breaching quarantine rules.

In what many have described as a “selfish and hazardous act”, the unnamed tourist is likely to face the full brunt of the law in St. Kitts and Nevis for deliberately walking out of a quarantine site.The matter at the center of a controversy is that a male tourist who, according to police, on Saturday, December 26, 2020 used a fake name and called a certified taxi and left the hotel.

The guest, who is a citizen of and resides in the United States of America, was in isolation at the hotel and was ready to depart the island.Sources explained that the tourist was able to purchase a ticket and reach the departure lounge of the airport, while waiting for the flight.Police, after receiving information that the guest had left for the airport, responded with members of the Special Services Unit.

