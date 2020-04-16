Amory Bakery provides in time of need

Basseterre, St. Kitts April 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)



IN the advent of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), stringent measures have been implemented to restrict the spread of the invisible killer, including shutdowns and curfew.

Business entities are not excluded from shutdowns and this has adversely affected, if not all, most citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.However, one businessman had perceived it as his civic duty to go to the rescue by providing one of the basic needs to his customers and fellow citizens, free of cost.

That businessman is Ernest Amory, Chairman of Amory Enterprises, who, last week, distributed large quantities of bread, buns and pastries to citizens and residents of the twin-island Federation from the Amory Bakery on Victoria Road in St. Kitts.This humane gesture was also meted out to members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the Infirmary and the St. Christopher Children’s Home.

