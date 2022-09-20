Annual Independence Toasting Ceremony cancelled; Independence Cocktail Reception postponed

Acting on the decision of the Cabinet, the Commander of the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force wishes to inform the general public that the Annual Toasting Ceremony at Camp Springfield on Monday, 19th September, 2022 has been cancelled.

Additionally, His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S.W Tapley Seaton has informed that the Independence Cocktail Reception held at Government House on Independence night has been postponed. A new date will be communicated.

The cancellation of the Annual Toasting Ceremony and the postponement of the Cocktail Reception is a mark of respect for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II whose state funeral takes place on Monday, September 19, the Independence Day of St. Kitts and Nevis.