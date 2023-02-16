Another family is left to mourn

ANOTHER family is today (Feb. 15) mourning the loss of a loved one to senseless gun violence on the streets of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dead is 51-year-old Dahlia Hanley of Lime Kiln, who was killed yesterday afternoon while plying her trade as a security guard at the Irish Town Primary School.

Police have reported that gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the school around 4:10 p.m.

This media house understands that Hanley was shot while a gunman was shooting at an individual who reportedly ran through the schoolyard.

Lawmen, who were in the area at the time of the incident, quickly responded and a “chase and search ensued”, which resulted in several suspects being taken into custody.