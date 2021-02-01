Another tourist tests positive for COVID-19 in SKN

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 1 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Federation’s count for COVID-19 cases increased on Saturday (Jan. 30), when another American tourist returned a positive result that pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 38.In a media statement issued today (Feb. 1), the Ministry of Health noted that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to see a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 when one additional case was confirmed.

According to the Ministry, the international traveller landed in the Federation on January 16, 2021 from the United States of America and has since been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels.St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the territories within the region that has recorded minimal numbers of confirmed cases of the virus, making it a hot spot for travellers.

