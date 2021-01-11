Another tourist tests positive for COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts January 9 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus on in the twin-island Federation has increased after another tourists tested positive for the deadly virus and is now quarantined.

The tourist, who arrived on January 6, had the sample returned positive the following day and was been placed in isolation.A statement from the Ministry of Health explained that as of January 7, St. Kitts and Nevis confirmed one additional case of the Coronavirus disease. The international traveller landed in the Federation on January 6, 2021 from the United States of America (USA).

The Ministry noted that the patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation, was duly notified and is in isolation. “This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 34 with 22 cases for St. Kitts and 12 cases for Nevis. Please note that 31 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths.

