Antioch Baptist Church Night of Worship

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 22, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Do you appreciate good music? Are you need of spiritual encouragement?

The Antioch Baptist Church invites you to attend this month’s Night of Worship on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Lime Kiln Sanctuary at 7 p.m. Enjoy entertaining and uplifting performances by Chioma Henry, Dawn Williams-James, Samuel Polanco and Rootz and Soul.

The Night of Worship is held on the last Thursday of every month. There is no admission fee. A blessing awaits!