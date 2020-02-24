Antioch Baptist Church Night of Worship

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 22, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Do you appreciate good music? Are you need of spiritual encouragement?
The Antioch Baptist Church invites you to attend this month’s Night of Worship on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Lime Kiln Sanctuary at 7 p.m. Enjoy entertaining and uplifting performances by Chioma Henry, Dawn Williams-James, Samuel Polanco and Rootz and Soul.
The Night of Worship is held on the last Thursday of every month. There is no admission fee. A blessing awaits!

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X