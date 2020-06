Basseterre,St.Kitts June 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Antioch Baptist Church invites seniors across St. Kitts to participate in its weekly service exclusively for older persons. The inaugural service begins on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 7 a.m. at the Infirmary Road Sanctuary. Family members/Caregivers are strongly encouraged to accompany seniors in need of special attention.

COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing, will be observed.