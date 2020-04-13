Applicants for stimulus package will be duly notified when it’s ready, says Attorney-General

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2020 (SKNIS)
Persons who are qualified to receive stimulus packages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will be duly notified when they become available, said Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Honourable Attorney-General, Vincent Byron. “You would know very shortly when these will be available to be collected and how they can be collected. In some cases, they would be transferred to your bank accounts otherwise you would be given directions as to how this would be done,” said Attorney-General Byron.