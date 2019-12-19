Area Representative Brand brings Christmas cheer to Steppin’ Stone Nursery

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 18, 2019) (SKNVIBES)

Ms. Oneka Fortune, Supervisor of the Steppin’ Stone Nursery Phase 1 at Stoney Grove in Charlestown, complimented Hon. Spencer Brand, Area Representative for the Parish of St. Paul’s, for bringing Christmas cheer to the students and staff there.Ms. Fortune, who is affectionately known to her students as “Teacher Fortune”, noted that Mr. Brand’s visit was a stimulating one.

“Mr. Minister, it is always an exciting experience for the children at Steppin’ Stone to have visitors interact with them while they are in our care. Your visit today is no different, as you see the excitement in their eyes along with their innocent smiles.We deeply appreciate you taking the time out to spread good cheer by delivering gifts to the children, and to also get acquainted with our care-giving team at this holiday season, especially given the fact that Steppin’ Stone Nursery is one of the very few childcare centres which provides year round service to the community.