Armed bandit robs gas station in Camps

INVESTIGATIONS are currently underway to locate the perpetrator who had robbed a gas station in Camps on Friday (Aug. 19) evening.

Police revealed that a lone gunman had robbed the entity and made good his escape, but fortunately no one was injured during the incident.

In a media statement on the incident, police said their investigations have thus far revealed that around 9:25 p.m. on August 19, an armed assailant had entered the gas station from the entrance and demanded money from an employee.

Police noted that the assailant had taken an undisclosed sum of cash from the establishment and fled the scene on foot.