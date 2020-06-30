Armed bandits rob Chinese supermarket

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE are hunting for two bandits who robbed a Chinese-owned supermarket on George Street, Newtown yesterday afternoon (June 28).

According to a police communiqué, police had received a report of the robbery close to 6:00 p.m. yesterday.Preliminary investigations revealed that two masked men, armed with what appeared to be knives, entered the supermarket and demanded money.

One of the bandits removed the cash pan from the register and together they fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money.Fortunately, no one was reportedly injured during the robbery.