As ECCB celebrates 40 years, Governor Antoine says EC dollar remains strong with a foreign reserves backing of 91 percent

Speaking at the Launch of ECCB’s (Eastern Caribbean Central Bank) at the ECCB Sir Cecil Jacob Auditorium on January 19, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine said that the EC dollar remains strong with a foreign reserves backing of 91 percent.

“Forty years on our foreign reserves have grown from under EC$150 million to over EC$5 billion. Bank deposits have risen from EC$1 billion to over EC$24 billion; and our staff complement has increased from 55 to 272 with representation from every member country,” Governor Antoine said. “This evening, I confirm that our EC dollar remains strong with a foreign reserves backing of 91 percent.”

However, Governor Antoine said that all have not been smooth sailing.

“Our celebration of this milestone is especially gratifying because the past 40 years have been anything but smooth sailing. We have endured external economic shocks, hurricanes, volcanoes, recessions, and most recently, a pandemic.