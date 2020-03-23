As St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for COVID-19, it reaches out in solidarity to countries heavily impacted by the pandemic

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 21, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has expressed sympathy and the solidarity of the Government of the twin island Federation with several countries that are severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, even while the country prepares although there has been no confirmed case to date.

In a letter dated March 17 to Italian Prime Minister, His Excellency Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister Harris expressed sincere condolences “for the enormous loss of lives of Italians as a consequence of this infectious viral disease and wish speedy recovery to all injected.”“Excellency, our hearts and prayers are with the people of your great country as your experts continue to work feverishly to arrest this pandemic and minimize the loss of lives and reduce the number of infected persons within your country and elsewhere.

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X