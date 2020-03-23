As St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for COVID-19, it reaches out in solidarity to countries heavily impacted by the pandemic

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 21, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has expressed sympathy and the solidarity of the Government of the twin island Federation with several countries that are severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, even while the country prepares although there has been no confirmed case to date.

In a letter dated March 17 to Italian Prime Minister, His Excellency Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister Harris expressed sincere condolences “for the enormous loss of lives of Italians as a consequence of this infectious viral disease and wish speedy recovery to all injected.”“Excellency, our hearts and prayers are with the people of your great country as your experts continue to work feverishly to arrest this pandemic and minimize the loss of lives and reduce the number of infected persons within your country and elsewhere.