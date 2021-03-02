ASC Jay Hawks are new Development Bank Under-20 Basketball champions

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 1, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Underdogs ASC Jay Hawks overcame the odds to dethrone defending champions Bird Rock Uprisers in a highly exciting game, held at Basketball City on Saturday February 27, to clinch the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Junior Division Under-20 Basketball championship title.

Seeded fourth at the semi-finals stage was no hindrance for the determined ASC Jay Hawks players when in the final of a best-of-three games they beat second seeded and defending champions Bird Rock Uprisers 102-92.The game saw playoffs’ MVP Aaron Wilkinson of ASC Jay Hawks scoring 41 points, and making 9 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the very tight game that had the eventual champions narrowly leading all the way.

