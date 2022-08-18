Astaphan commends young people involvement in politics

FORMER Government Minister Dwyer Astaphan is impressed by the number of young persons who were candidates for various political parties that contested the recently held General Elections in the Federation.

A number of young people were running on the slate of the People’s Labour Party, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) and the People’s Action Movement, with those in the SKNLP romping home in most of the constituencies.

Astaphan, in showering praise on the young persons who stepped up to the plate, noted that with proper guidance they could be there for generations to come.

“These young people have two or three generations left statistically, and now is the time; but they have to rely on the guidance and experience of the elders.”

Over the years, a number of people have been calling for the inclusion of more youngsters, especially women, in the political arena.

The call was however answered this year as six women were contesting for seats, but only one was successful in the likes of Marsha Henderson from Constituency Two.