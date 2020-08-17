Attorney General Byron Supports Anti-Proliferation (Financing Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction) Bill, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 13, 2020 (SKNIS)

Attorney General of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Vincent Byron, gave support to the Anti-Proliferation (Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction) Bill, 2020.He stated during the sitting of the National Assembly on August 13, that “what we are doing here today is making sure that St. Kitts and Nevis has the necessary financial structures in place to combat this spread of weapons of mass destruction.”

He asserted that the bill “speaks to the financing by anyone of creating, spreading and using weapons of this nature in the pursuit of terrorism.”“Although the idea of weapons of mass destruction and their financing may seem far removed from the reality of our sun, our sea and sand, it is easy to recognise our vulnerability if we consider the level of destruction that may be visited upon any country by the use of these we have described here,” said the Attorney General.

“Mr. Speaker, this is a fight against terrorism in one of its worst forms, against the evils of genocide and indeed against the potential destruction of the human race,” he said.“And so, Mr. Speaker, I wish to say that we as a democratic nation, we firmly believe in meaningful conflict resolution that involves useful dialogue and a real engagement and exchange of ideas,” said the Honourable Attorney General.

“We must therefore lobby against the use of all forms of chemical, biological and nuclear warfare,” he added.This bill which was passed on August 13 is enacted to prevent, disrupt and criminalise the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.