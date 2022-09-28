Attorney General Wilkin meets with the Commissioner of Police and Senior Police Officers within the Traffic Department to improve road safety

The importance of road safety, the implementation of proper road signage, penalties for infringing traffic laws and a new home for the Traffic Department were discussed when the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Hon. Garth Lucien Wilkin met with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy and senior Police Officers within the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) on September 26, 2022.

In an effort to increase road safety, the Attorney General and the Senior Police Officers discussed and agreed that as a matter of urgency proper signage will be erected at roundabouts and traffic lights to explain to all road users (especially the thousands of tourists/visitors expected during our upcoming peak season) the lawful way to utilize those traffic features to make road use safer.