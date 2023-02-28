Audain, Saunders score consecutive centuries as SK and AXA draw

Larry Audain and Akeem Saunders scored centuries in consecutive games as they helped St Kitts fight back and earn a draw against Anguilla in the Leeward Islands 3-day tournament game at Conaree.

Audainnwas the first to slam a century making 110 in St Kitts’ first inning as they reached 248 all out. Mikayla Louis added 32 and Jaeel Clarke added 28.

For Anguilla Demetrius Adams collected three wickets for 47 runs. Jaidel Richardson, Ashley White and Oliver Walker all collected two wickets each.

In response, Anguilla piled on the runs to reach 408 all out on the back of centuries from veteran Montcin Hodge who made 128 and Jahmar Hamilton who smoked 132 to set up a convincing first-innings lead on the Kittitains