Audit discovers $20M unaccounted for at Development Bank

A growing trend is emerging with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, which has raised alarm bells not only in the media but also in some sections of society.

The concern is that the Government has been releasing information without providing the necessary evidence or documents to support some of its claims.

The latest release was done by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on Tuesday (Feb. 22), in which he spoke to an audit conducted into the inner workings of the Development Bank, its operations and the overall spending of the institution under the former administration..

During his speech to support the Anti-Corruption Legislative debate, the Prime Minister revealed that there had always been echoes about the operations of the institution.