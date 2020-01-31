Australia’s High Commissioner to SKN visits Foreign Affairs Minister Brantley; pleased with Nevis visit

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 30, 2020)(SKNVIBES)

Australia’s new High Commissioner to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Bruce Lendon, thanked Hon. Mark Brantley, Foreign Affairs Minister and Premier of Nevis, when he paid him a courtesy call at his Pinney’s Estate office on January 29, 2020.Mr. Lendon expressed his gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his visit to Nevis and spoke glowingly of the island’s beauty.

“Minister thank you very, very much for your generous hospitality you have shown me since I arrived on Nevis.“It’s been a very interesting visit to the island, and I must simply say that this is one of the most beautiful places I’ve seen, certainly in the region and probably around the world. I am very pleased to be able to be here today.