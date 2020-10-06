Awake Your Sense of Wander Sweepstakes Winner Revealed

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Recently the St. Kitts Tourism Authority revealed the winner of the Awake Your Sense of Wander Sweepstakes.

Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant; Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Racquel Brown and General Manager of the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Marc Schneider extended congratulations to the winner Laura Quesada and her daughter Vanessa recently via a Zoom call.

Laura was ecstatic to be the winner of a roundtrip for two, including premium economy airfare and a five nights stay at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. The Awake Your Sense of Wander Sweepstakes took place on social media between the 1st to 31st July, 2020.

