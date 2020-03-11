Award ceremony held to recognize tremendous contribution of several women in various fields in St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Department of Gender Affairs, in celebration of International Women’s Day, paid tribute to women who have made significant contributions to the development of the country in various fields of endeavour, and also recognized those women who are providing real life solutions in a quiet way in their homes and workplaces away from the stages and the spot light, said Executive Officer within the Department of Gender Affairs, Sharon Warner.

The awards ceremony was held on March 06 at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).Mrs. Warner, stated that the department believes that “women must be recognized for their contributions, generosity and courage whether it be advocating for change through their impacts and influence as role models within the community, caring for children, or promoting the legal rights of women.”

Mrs. Warner added that through collective actions “everyone everywhere can make positive gains towards women’s equality.”She congratulated the awardees for their tireless efforts and the positive impact they have made on their communities.

“As they reflect on their appreciation by their communities, we want to encourage them to continue the good work they have been doing as advocates and champions of change in helping to create a more gender balanced world,” said Mrs. Warner. Women were awarded in the fields of Agriculture (Agro Processing), Environment, Fine Arts, Health (Mental Health), Disaster Management, Public Service, Human and Social Development (Persons with Disabilities) and Law (Women in the Correctional System).

The awardees included Roberta Rawlins for Agriculture-Agro processing; Bianca Berry for Environment; Dwiquanna Wilkenson for Entertainment; Carla Astaphan for Fine Arts; Dr. Sharon Halliday for Health- Mental Health; Josephine Ellenitta Nathaniel for Public Service; Claricia Langley- Stevens for Disaster Management; Robertine Chaderton for Persons with Disabilities-HSD; and Carolyn Brownbill for Law? Women in the Correctional System.

The theme for International Women’s Day is “I am Generation Equality- Realizing Women’s Rights”.Mrs. Warner said that the Department of Gender Affairs has a “major responsibility for the advancement of women, which is an essential component of its mandate. It also raises awareness, monitors and improves the status of women and girls in the country through the implementation of international conventions and declarations to which the state is a signatory.”

The observance of International Women’s Day is March 08 globally with hundreds of events on that day and throughout the month to mark the economic, political and social achievements of women.