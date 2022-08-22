Awesome Winnings Continue at Flow this Summer

Summer continues to heat up with instant prizes and giveaways at Flow St. Kitts & Nevis.

On July 29, the Awesummer Winnings prepaid summer promotion launched where Flow customers get access to instant prizes and weekly prize giveaways by:

Topping up $15 or more Activating a 3 Day or higher Super Combo prepaid plan

Once either action is completed, all customers have to do is check their text messages and click the link to unlock instant prizes and find out if they are the lucky weekly winner. Instant prizes include more data or bill credit, and weekly prizes of $150 gas vouchers or $200 grocery vouchers.

“We continue to see gas and grocery prices increase so Flow was very thoughtful in creating a value-added promotion that everyone could enjoy,” said Sharisma Patrick, Marketing & Communications Executive.