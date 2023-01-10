Azamara Onward cruise ship makes inaugural call on Nevis, Deputy Premier Evelyn welcomes vessel

Officials on Nevis welcomed the Azamara Onward cruise ship as it made its maiden call to the island on January 09, 2023. The ship which was anchored in the Charlestown harbour has a capacity 684 passengers and 408 crew members.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), led a welcoming delegation onboard the ship and registered satisfaction with the first of many future visits.

“I’m in for the Premier the Hon. Mark Brantley who is the Minister of Tourism. He could not be here today but he sends his best regards and welcome, and of course we are delighted to welcome the Azamara Onward on this inaugural call to this gem of an island, the island of Nevis…

“We are renowned for so many things – our historic sights, our beaches, our beach bars, our cuisine, our hospitable people, and it’s just an unspoilt gem, and I’m sure that your passengers will enjoy the time that they spend on shore, and we are trusting that some of you as well could well take the opportunity to visit the island of Nevis…