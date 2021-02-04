Baby Shark Lends a Fin to Combat COVID-19

Washington, D.C., February 4, 2021 (PAHO) (SKNVIBES)

SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand, Pinkfong, is joining the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on a new public campaign to encourage small children and their parents to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands often. Handwashing remains one of the most effective public health measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, along with social distancing and mask-wearing.

Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark, a Pinkfong global campaign created by SmartStudy, has attracted more than 39.3 million viewers worldwide on YouTube and generated more than 190k cover videos since its launch in March of last year. Its objective was to promote safe hand hygiene among kids in a fun way while encouraging them to wash their hands in the context of the global pandemic.

READ MORE>>