Bank of Nevis International announces launch of 2023 Internship Programme

Bank of Nevis International Ltd. (BONI), a leading provider of holistic wealth management and portfolio management services for clients from around the world, has announced the launch of its 2023 internship programme. This follows the success of the inaugural 2022 programme, in which three interns gained experience across a range of business functions setting them up for future careers in the sector.

BONI is looking for ambitious young people to join the Internship Programme (BONI SMIP). To apply, please send your CV and a short cover note stating why you are interested in a career in Banking, Wealth Management, Accounting or Human Resources to: [email protected] Successful applicants are paired with seasoned industry professionals who guide, encourage, and support them to explore their strengths, develop new ones, and help set them apart in competitive job markets around the world.