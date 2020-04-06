Bars and shops suspended from selling alcohol to discourage social gatherings, says Superintendent Henry

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNIS)
As the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to work to protect the general public from the spread of COVID-19, bars and shops across the Federation have been suspended from selling liquor to discourage socializing in groups at hang out spots.“The intention of this, of course, was to discourage the type of socializing that persons would have at bar environment or in a shop or even at the side of the road,” said Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 04, 2020.