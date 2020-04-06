Bars and shops suspended from selling alcohol to discourage social gatherings, says Superintendent Henry

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNIS)

As the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to work to protect the general public from the spread of COVID-19, bars and shops across the Federation have been suspended from selling liquor to discourage socializing in groups at hang out spots.“The intention of this, of course, was to discourage the type of socializing that persons would have at bar environment or in a shop or even at the side of the road,” said Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 04, 2020.

He stated that the “retail sale of alcohol is suspended during the period of this emergency” and encouraged the general public to comply with the rules.Superintendent Henry said that this only applies to persons with retail licences such as owners of bars and shops.

“The new Emergency Regulations have suspended all retail liquor licences under the Liquor Licences Act and there seems to have been some confusion over this as to whether or not this applies to supermarkets. No, it does not. It only applies to bars and shops that sell liquor by retail. So supermarkets can continue to sell liquor wholesale or by the bottle. He reiterated that suspending the sale of liquor for the bars and shops will redound to the benefit of everyone as it would aid in encouraging persons to continue to practice social distancing.