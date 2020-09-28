Battle for final four slots intensifies dramatically in Number Seven Domino League

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 25, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

With only two segments of play left before the second and final round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League concludes, dramatic results were recorded on Thursday September 24 as teams clamoured for the final four positions.Defending champions Parsons Domino Club, who have a slim chance – if any – for the last four slots, muddied the waters for frontrunners and former champions Unity Domino Club when they beat them 13-11 in a game.

The loss by Unity was a much welcome gain by Phillips Domino Club whose beating of Molineux Domino Club 13-4 in their encounter at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux solidified their second position on points table. With two games left they have an outside chance of finishing at the top of the points table, since Unity who are at the top now have only one game to play.Unstoppable Domino Club, who also have a slim chance of reaching the last four.

